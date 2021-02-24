WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $592.02 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $592.02 million and $4.35 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

