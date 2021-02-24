William Blair Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Shares of FRPT opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,321.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freshpet by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.