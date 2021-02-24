William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 284,661 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of East West Bancorp worth $33,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

