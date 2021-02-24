William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,359 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.23% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

