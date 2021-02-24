William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

