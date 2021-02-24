William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

