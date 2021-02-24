William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030,978 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

