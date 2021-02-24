William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,735 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

