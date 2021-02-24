William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.26% of CryoLife worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CryoLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 545,408 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $878,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of -66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

