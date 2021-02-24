William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.