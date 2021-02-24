William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

