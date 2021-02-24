William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.25. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.