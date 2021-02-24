William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.