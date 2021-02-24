William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.