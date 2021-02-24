William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.70 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FMC worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FMC by 25.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in FMC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Rowe lifted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

