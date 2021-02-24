William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of LivePerson worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $40,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LivePerson by 318.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 211,957 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,451 shares of company stock worth $24,732,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.