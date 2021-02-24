William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $23.29 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Littelfuse worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $269.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.72. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.