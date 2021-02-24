William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,085 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $24,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

