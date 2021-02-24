William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.65 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of IDACORP worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $112.28.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

