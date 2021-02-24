William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

