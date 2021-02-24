William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,913 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Laureate Education worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAUR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

