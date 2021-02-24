William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $16.66 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 477,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,656,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

