William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 111,334 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of PDF Solutions worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.