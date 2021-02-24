William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,228 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.09% of MEDNAX worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

