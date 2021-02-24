William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,413,876 Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRCH opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74. Porch Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

