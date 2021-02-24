William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 227.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,765 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

