William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of WNS worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,056 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

