William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $8,022,764.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

