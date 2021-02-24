William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

