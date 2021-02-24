William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,609 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,198 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

SBAC opened at $248.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,658.49 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

