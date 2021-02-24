William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 21,718 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,434 shares of company stock worth $4,692,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

