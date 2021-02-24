William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 39,313 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Colliers International Group worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

