William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 54,379 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,379 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Service Co. International worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

