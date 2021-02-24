William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 56,103 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,103 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.45% of Knowles worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Knowles by 81.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Knowles by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE KN opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.