William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 56,625 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Americold Realty Trust worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

