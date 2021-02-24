William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 64,284 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,284 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

KC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

