William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,598 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Brady worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

