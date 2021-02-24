William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

