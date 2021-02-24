William Hill (LON:WMH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.60

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 270.70 ($3.54). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 1,677,990 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.60.

William Hill Company Profile (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

