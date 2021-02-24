Windsor Group LTD Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.15. The stock had a trading volume of 87,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $320.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

