Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 7.3%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.33 and last traded at $136.30. 849,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 489,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.02.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

