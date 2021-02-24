WINk Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. WINk has a market cap of $63.32 million and $10.93 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

