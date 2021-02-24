Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 512.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.45% of Winmark worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Winmark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Winmark by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $210.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

