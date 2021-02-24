Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.