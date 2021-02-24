WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.12

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.12 and traded as high as $50.81. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 181,384 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 629,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

