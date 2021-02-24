WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.46

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.46 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24.54 ($0.32). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 43 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.48.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.