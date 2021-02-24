WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.04. 16,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 11,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10,098.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.