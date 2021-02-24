WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.64

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 11806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

