WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.49

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.49 and last traded at $110.35, with a volume of 187018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 190,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,593,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.