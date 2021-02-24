Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,395 ($70.49). The company had a trading volume of 841,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,132. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,523.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.45.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

