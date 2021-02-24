Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,395 ($70.49). The company had a trading volume of 841,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,132. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,523.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.45.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

